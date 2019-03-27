© The Ghion Journal

"[Democrats have] been caught red-handed, lying through their teeth, and now they're just going on and on. You think that they would just have a little bit of common sense..but they just march on. They've been lying for two and a half years and they're going to continue to lie."

"If anybody needed exposure it was the Clinton campaign. They were the ones that were involved, along with [President Barack] Obama, of getting the crooked people at the FBI and Justice Department, and cooking up a scheme to get that special warrant to spy on Trump, now there's a crime! Clinton's 'crookedness is not going to stay quiet. Someone's eventually going to open up the whole thing. There's a lot of corruption there that deserves exposure."

"were participating in the lie" and are unlikely to come clean any time soon. They will suffer the consequences and they already have. The lying should be revealed and...if nothing else, just exposed. People are realizing that the government is not trustworthy," the libertarian former lawmaker concluded. "And I think that's healthy."

With Republicans blocking Democrat calls to release Robert Mueller's full report, former Congressman Ron Paul told RT that the Democratic party needs to own up to peddling the 'Russian collusion' lie and move on.Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report cleared Trump of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election and found insufficient evidence to accuse him of obstructing almost two-year probe. In the days since the report's release,Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) blocked a measure by Schumer to release the report on Monday, arguing that the Justice Department needs more time to work out what can and cannot be released.Paul told RT:The Russia probe, to many, was predicated on a lie. A dossier of salacious and unverified claims was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele at the behest of the Hillary Clinton campaign. That same dossier allegedly informed former FBI chief James Comey's decision to get the ball rolling on the precursor to the Mueller investigation and to authorize the wiretapping of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.Paul said:"What drives all this is just plain old hatred," the former Texas Congressman continued. "They all got together and decided 'this guy's a monster, we have to get rid of him, whether it's true or not."Throughout Mueller's investigation, the mainstream media breathlessly reported every twist and turn in the probe.The mainstream media, Paul said: