a second referendum or a longer extension to Article 50 keeping us in the EU for as long as two years.

Cabinet coup: Theresa May is told she must go as ministers plot to install Michael Gove in No 10 to save Brexit

No 10 warned Tory rebels that, if they didn't back Mrs May's deal, the Commons could revoke Article 50, effectively cancelling Brexit;

Mrs May mounted a last-ditch effort to save the deal by pleading with Jacob Rees-Mogg to drop his opposition - as his European Research Group made plans to select their preferred leadership candidate;

A tearful Tory whip accused Mrs May of 'betraying Brexit' and 'destroying our party';

Boris Johnson demanded to the Prime Minister's face that she rule out leading the party into an Election, while her aides wargamed what would happen if Mrs May went to the country if the Commons rejected her Brexit deal again;

No 10 scheduled the crunch votes for Wednesday and Thursday, with MPs voting on Mrs May's deal and alternative options such as membership of a customs union;

Chancellor Philip Hammond refused demands by Cabinet colleagues to 'wield the knife' and tell the Prime Minister that she had to resign;

Tory MP Nigel Evans said that, if Mrs May agreed to resign, then the party's Brexiteers would support her deal;

Central London was brought to a standstill as anti-Brexit protesters staged a major march calling for another EU referendum.

'It's a f****** coup': Cabinet war over plot to replace Theresa May with her No 2 leaves Michael Gove favourite to be caretaker Prime Minister

By Glen Owen and Harry Cole for The Mail on Sunday

Philip Hammond says MPs should discuss second referendum 'proposition' next week



Philip Hammond said Mrs May's Brexit deal was his 'preferred way forward' but admitted: 'I'm realistic that we may not be able to get a majority'



Philip Hammond has said a second EU referendum is a 'perfectly coherent proposition' as he urged MPs to decide on a 'compromise' Brexit deal if they cannot back Theresa May.



The Chancellor said that 'one way or another' Parliament would this week be able to show what it wanted from Brexit, rather than constantly showing what it does not want.



Mr Hammond told Sky's Ridge on Sunday that Mrs May's Brexit deal - already defeated twice by MPs - was his 'preferred way forward' but admitted: 'I'm realistic that we may not be able to get a majority'.



'One way or another Parliament is going to have the opportunity this week to decide what it is in favour of, and I hope that it will take that opportunity - if it can't get behind the Prime Minister's deal - to say clearly and unambiguously what it can get behind,' he added.



But he warned that any alternative deal must be 'a variant that is deliverable, not some unicorn'.



The Chancellor said Parliament would be given the chance to hold indicative votes on alternatives to Mrs May's Brexit deal this week.



Tomorrow Parliament debates an amendable Government motion on the Brexit deal, which gives MPs a chance to put their favoured outcomes to a vote.



And the day after an estimated one million people marched through London demanding a second referendum, Mr Hammond added: 'I'm not sure that there's a majority in Parliament for a second referendum but it's a perfectly coherent proposition.



'Many people will be strongly opposed to it, but it's a coherent proposition and it deserves to be considered along with the other proposals.'