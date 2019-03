the fact that Trump has been advancing insanely aggressive escalations against Russia and its allies, thereby showing him to be at least as much of a neocon-coddling establishment crony as his predecessors.

There is nothing more epic than a Youtube video by Jimmy Dore immediately after he has been proven right about something. It's thunderous. It's unequivocal. And it happens a lot."Now, I've gotten Russiagate right here," Dore said in a new video following revelations about the finalized Mueller report that there will be no further indictments,"I did that in my garage," Dore added. "Those other stations didn't do that. Not because they don't have the resources I have. They did that 'cause they didn't want to. They did that 'cause they weren't interested in the truth. They did that because what they wanted to do was fuckin' get Donald Trump so bad they were willing to turn off their critical thinking skills and just listen to their lizard brains. And they wrecked America in the process. And we stood up against it, and we got smeared for standing up against it, and we still get smeared.""Congratulations to everyone here, congratulations to our crew," Dore said. "Congratulations to Ron and Steph and everybody, congratulations to Aaron Maté and Max Blumenthal and Kyle Kulinski, and whoever else got this right; it's a small club, it's a short list. And we took a lot of slings and arrows for it, and we're still taking. People hate you when you out-left them. We out-lefted everybody, and we did it in the right way. And so congratulations to you guys, congratulations to myself, congratulations to this show, and thank God I didn't try to get into journalism school but I tried to get into comedy first. Because if I was trying to get into that club, I would be just as shitty as the reporters at the Washington Post, the New York Times, MSNBC and CNN, and half the Youtubers, and we're not. We did a much better job."Dore's sentiments are being echoed around the small sphere of progressive political commentators who've been saying since the beginning that Russiagate was a pernicious lie advanced by secretive government agencies who've been plotting to shove Russia off the world stage since the fall of the Soviet Union, by the Democrats who've had a vested interest in avoiding accountability for their failures and malfeasance in the 2016 election, and by the mass media who've been reaping extreme profits by peddling the clickbait sensationalist conspiracy theory that the Kremlin has infiltrated the highest levels of the US government.And rightly so."How's this one looking?" asked Aaron Maté on Twitter, linking to a post he made last year correctly predicting the outcome of the Mueller investigation: "My prediction, FWIW: 0 indictments/claims of a Trump-Russia conspiracy. Mueller throws faithful a bone w/ suggestive wording like 'questionable/suspicious/unexplained' activity. We're left w/ indictments unrelated to collusion/campaign, or for process crimes resulting from probe.""Early on, I argued with Rep. Jamie Raskin that Trump should be opposed on a principled, progressive basis - not with a phony intel intrigue cooked up by spooks and Clinton dead enders," Blumenthal added . "Like most Dems, he went with Russiagate & wound up emboldening Trump.""For almost three years I've been lambasted every single day for 'defending Trump' because I rejected that there was ample evidence for a Trump/Russia global espionage conspiracy," tweeted journalist Michael Tracey."I'm not gleeful - just disgusted that much of the US media spent 2 years spreading baseless (but very dangerous) conspiracy theories and mindlessly believing what their CIA, NSA and FBI sources whispered to them without seeing evidence - yet again," tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald."The Mueller news is exactly what I expected and told you would happen," tweeted Secular Talk's Kyle Kulinski. "But relax, centrist dems, I also predicted that when Trump is no longer POTUS he will be indicted on financial crimes, and this will also come to pass."For a clear-eyed leftist, it's been an exhausting couple of years. The effort to hold on to facts and evidence while being buffeted by relentless waves of gaslighting propaganda has been tough and many have lost friends and allies on the way. These lies have created a highly toxic environment by leeching poison into the natural discourse and halting the progression of our species.I am really happy to see everyone congratulating each other on social media. For those of you who think this is a little unseemly, let that go right now. Pat yourself on the back and make sure you give others props too. Make thank you lists of people who held strong and send them out on social media. Write "I told you so" posts. It's important that we mark a line in the sand right now or else the gaslighting will continue and history will be written over. Say it loud and proud that you were right, and they were wrong. The manipulators' efforts will now go into getting people to delay their reactions for as long as possible ("Wait until we've seen the report!") while they move the goalposts ("It was always about *insert anything but Russian collusion here* for me") and/or memory hole the whole deal by saying as little as possible and moving the news cycle as quickly as they can on to the next thing. If we all stand around being polite, they will get away with it. Don't let them. Make this one stick. 