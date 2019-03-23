© Agence France-Presse

Important pundits and news networks have served up an impressive display of denials, evasions and on-air strokes after learning that Robert Mueller has ended his probe without issuing a single collusion-related indictment.The Special Counsel delivered his final report to Attorney General William Barr for review on Friday, with the Justice Department confirming that there will be no further indictments related to the probe. The news dealt a devastating blow to the sensational prophesies of journalists, analysts and entire news networks, who for nearly two years reported ad nauseam that President Donald Trump and his inner circle were just days away from being carted off to prison for conspiring with the Kremlin to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.Some journalists and television anchors took to Twitter and the airwaves on Friday night to acknowledge that the media severely misreported Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia, as well as what Mueller's probe was likely to find."How could they let Trump off the hook?" an inconsolable Chris Matthews asked NBC reporter Ken Dilanian during a segment on MSNBC's 'Hardball'.Dilanian tried to comfort the MSNBC host with some of his signature punditry."My only conclusion is that the president transmitted to Mueller that he would take the Fifth. He would never talk to him and therefore, Mueller decided it wasn't worth the subpoena fight," he expertly mused.Actually, there were several journalists who conjure up a reason why Mueller didn't throw the book at Trump, even though the president is clearly a Putin puppet."It's certainly possible that Trump may emerge from this better than many anticipated. However! Consensus has been that Mueller would follow DOJ rules and not indict a sitting president. I.e. it's also possible his report could be very bad for Trump, despite 'no more indictments,'" concluded Mark Follman, national affairs editor at Mother Jones, who presumably, and very sadly, was not being facetious."What is collusion and why is Robert Mueller unlikely to mention it in his report on Trump and Russia?" a Newsweek headline asked following Friday's announcement.Three months earlier, Newsweek had meticulously documented all the terrible "collusion" committed by Donald Trump and his inner circle.aimed at uncovering a criminal conspiracy between Trump and the Kremlin, ended without digging up a single case of "collusion."The denials, evasions and bizarre hot takes are made even more poignant by the fact that just days ago, there was still serious talk about Trump's entire family being hauled off to prison."You can't blame MSNBC viewers for being confused. They largely kept dissenters from their Trump/Russia spy tale off the air for 2 years. As recently as 2 weeks ago, they had @JohnBrennan strongly suggesting Mueller would indict Trump family members on collusion as his last act," journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted."You have been lied to for 2 years by the MSM. No Russian collusion by Trump or anyone else. Who lied? Head of the CIA, NSA,FBI,DOJ, every pundit every anchor. All lies," wrote conservative activist Chuck Woolery.Kim Dotcom was more blunt, but said it all: