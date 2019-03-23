At long last what half the country already knew for the past two years is now made "official" with submission of the Mueller Report to Attorney General Barr. The spurious, vindictive, relentless and hysterical Mueller investigation - designed to politically destroy President Donald Trump and simultaneously demonize Russia is now at an end. But not without implanting seeds of distrust in the minds of many Americans, and ruining the lives of a few individuals close to Trump first.Watch Tucker Carlson come as close to an appropriate and articulate expression of righteous indignation that anyone in the mainstream media is going to give: