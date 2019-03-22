© Getty



What is the Fermi Paradox and the "Great Silence?"

© Getty



What are scientists doing in Paris?

Are extraterrestrials staying silent out of concern for how contact would impact humanity?

Do we live in a "galactic zoo?"

Should we send intentional radio messages to nearby stars to signal humanity's interest in joining the "galactic club?"

Will extraterrestrial intelligence be similar to human intelligence?

Did life get to earth from elsewhere in the galaxy (interstellar migration)?

© Getty



What is the "zoo hypothesis"?

p

urposefully hide from us.

© Getty



What is the "galactic quarantine" theory?

it would be culturally disruptive for us to learn about them

© Getty



What does the Drake Equation try to do?

What is the Drake Equation?

Radio astronomy Vs interstellar colonization

© Getty



Why aliens could be very different from humans

Follow me on Twitter @jamieacarter, @TheNextEclipse or read my other Forbes articles via my profile page.