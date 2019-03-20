© Reuters/Alex Brandon/Saad Shalash



Borders are not imaginary lines and must be respected by all, former president George W. Bush has declared, apparently unaware of the numerous border-defying US bombings and invasions during his administration. Twitter remembers!Weighing in on the contentious immigration debate that has gripped the country, the Republican ex-president suggested that Americans should find a common middle ground in order to break the political deadlock.he said during a naturalization ceremony for new citizens, hosted at the Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas.His comments come as Donald Trump locks horns with Congress over his declared state of the emergency at the US-Mexico border - a crisis that, according to Trump, can be alleviated by building a wall to keep out illegal immigrants."Borders need to be respected? Lmao," wrote one Twitter user, who then proceeded to tally up the number of civilians and American service members killed and maimed during the US invasion and occupation of Iraq."Unless it's the Iraq border, right?" quipped another netizen.Others pointed out thatwhich Bush said he was so eager to solve.Indeed, it seems odd that the former president would suddenly hold the borders of sovereign nations in such high esteem.However, unlike other illegal border infringements, Bush was never locked in a cage while he awaited deportation. Instead, he took up painting.