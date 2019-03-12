"The threat of pandemic influenza is ever-present,"said WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The question is not if we will have another pandemic, but when."
The warning came as the WHO announced its new Global Influenza Strategy for 2019-2030 amid an estimated 1 billion annual cases of influenza, of which 3 to 5 million are considered severe resulting in between 290,000 and 650,000 influenza-related deaths each year.
"We must be vigilant and prepared - the cost of a major influenza outbreak will far outweigh the price of prevention."
The updated strategy will focus on stronger disease surveillance and response operations on a country-by-country basis in combination with more effective vaccines, antivirals and treatments with universal access across the world the ultimate goal.
Comment: Vaccinating even greater swathes of the population is unlikely to reduce the spread of the flu. In fact, the evidence shows that it's much more likely to make the situation worse.
To reach such an ambitious target, Ghebreyesus highlights international cooperation as paramount to the success of the strategy, in order to avoid a repeat of the H1N1 (Swine flu) pandemic of 2009 and 2010.
During the swine flu pandemic, one in five people worldwide were infected in the first year alone, with a death rate of .02 percent (at least 18,500 people).
"The world is better prepared than ever before for the next big outbreak, but we are still not prepared enough," Ghebreyesus cautions.
The major threat is of another, deadlier flu virus jumping from animals to humans, mutating and potentially infecting hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
Comment: Rather than relying on the WHO, one would be much better off gathering more objective information about the potential risks and learning how to navigate them, and this would include serious efforts at optimizing one's health: