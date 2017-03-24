Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

On this episode of the Health and Wellness show we take another look into the vaccine issue. The public believes that vaccines are specified viruses in sterile solutions free from undesirable contaminants. The stark reality is much different! Don't expect the mainstream media, health authorities, doctors or government agencies to to give you all the facts.Contaminated faulty vaccines based on poor research have damaged hundreds of thousands of children all over the world causing an epidemic in childhood allergies, autoimmune disorders brain inflammation, developmental delays and Autism. Close to 1 million children will be diagnosed with Autism this year. What are these numbers saying about the chemical cocktails that are being injected into children at an alarming rate, fueling a 50 Billion dollar vaccine industry? While 'health organizations' continue to deny any relationship between Autism and vaccination. Scientists outside the US are researching the 'synergistic toxicity' of chemicals such as aluminum, and mercury and are presenting peer-reviewed science making a clear connection between immune activation events, aluminum adjuvants, and Autism.Join us as we discuss this hotly debated topic and what can be done to slow or even reverse this heartbreaking epidemic.Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health segment at the end of the show. The topic is, "Why cats are vomiting, and what can you do about it?"01:34:46