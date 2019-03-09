Rachel McKinnon is a biologically male women's cycling champion. The white philosopher's next challenge is successfully playing the race card.
The College of Charleston professor, a prolific digital-mob leader, has been active in trying to marginalize women who believe that men who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.
One of the recent victims is the tennis great Martina Navratilova, an early public lesbian who was booted by an LGBTQ athletic organization for saying that men who "decide to be female" are "cheating" in women's sports. Former British swimmer Sharron Davies is the next target of McKinnon for similar sentiments.
As noted by Red State's Sister Toldjah this week, McKinnon is claiming that women who want women's sports to be limited to women are the functional equivalent of racists:
If Sharron Davies, Paula Radcliffe, or Martina Navratilova had said we need to keep black women out of sport to "protect it" and the "integrity of women's sport"
That would be obviously racist
That's why it's obviously transphobic to exclude trans women now
You've got to wonder how black women feel about being considered to vengeful white men such as McKinnon.
Toldjah reminds the professor that excluding a race from sports competition is "not even remotely comparable" to segregating the sexes in sporting competitions:
Black athletes were once viewed as inferior based on their race. Men's and women's competitions have always been separate because their bodies are different. It's an indisputable scientific fact. ...Read the Red State column.
This ain't rocket science, y'all. Female athletes find losing to male athletes in female competition demoralizing, and they have legitimate reasons for feeling that way. Yet they're being told to shut up, sit back, and take it.
Comment: More on the Nutty Professor: