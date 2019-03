The only piece of research done on transgender women competing in women's sports had a sample size of eight people.Congratulations to Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood for sweeping all before them in the Connecticut girls' high school track races last week. Yes, of course they are men. There were some anguished complaints from the various girls these two speedy lads defeated, but these were of course brushed aside in a country where women's sporting events may one day soon consist entirely of men.Already a Democratic party representative, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, is insisting that the US powerlifting tournaments allow transgender women to compete, so that people who look very much like Geoff Capes, and have the same chromosomes as Geoff Capes, and the same bone structure and musculature, can compete against women. Meanwhile, the fastest female college sprinter in the US is CeCe Telfer, who, once again, is not what you or I or science would call a lady, and one of the world champions in women's cycling is a chap called Rachel McKinnon , whom I have mentioned here before Writing in the Sunday Times of London, Martina Navratilova described it as 'insane' and 'cheating' that men who have transitioned should be allowed to compete against women, adding that 'hundreds' of trans athletes have 'achieved honors as women which were beyond their capabilities as men'.Those who support the rights of transgender women to compete in women's sports often cite the only piece of research done on the issue which 'proves' that it is a myth that transgender women have an advantage over normal women. This study was published in 2015 and is cited every time the issue arises - but I have one or two problems with it, to tell you the truth.But none of these caveats cuts the remotest ice with the lobby groups or indeed the liberal media, who quote from her survey as if it were on a par with the work of Crick and Watson. And meanwhile, blokes keep winning everything. Sometimes they are blokes who have had some becoming breasts appended to them and put on a bit of lippy, sometimes they are blokes who seemingly make no effort at all to disguise the fact that they are blokes.The question, then, is this:An internal report on this god-awful place by Dr David Bell suggested that it was 'not fit for purpose' and that decisions were taken to transition young people without taking into account social and personal factors, such as whether they had suffered a bereavement or abuse.Anyway, following Bell's report a senior governor at the hospital, Marcus Evans, has resigned. Evans, who practices the pseudoscience of psychoanalysis, has said that decisions to transition the poor kids are taken 'too quickly'. He added:The trans lobby doesn't recognize any of this stuff, mind: if a kid, no matter how old he or she might be, wishes to change sex, then it should be allowed to do so. It is remarkable and a little chilling how all of those concerned with the wellbeing of our children - the government, the teachers, the doctors, the counsellors, the social workers, the Tavistock and in many cases even the parents - have bought into the extremist views of a pressure group which, at the very least, we might describe as 'troubled'. But then, I suppose that they dare not.In the meantime, shouldn't the Tavistock's gender clinic be closed down?