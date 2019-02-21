terrorist attack Venezuela PDVSA
© VTV
Venezuela's oil minister Quevedo reports that there were no fatalities. However the attack was aimed at economic damage since the target was a crude oil processing plant.
The Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power of Oil and President of state-owned company Oils of Venezuela (PDVSA), Manuel Quevedo, has denounced an attack against the pumping station Orinoco 50 of PDVSA in Monagas state.

"Yesterday we listened to the war allocation by the U.S. President, and call to violence, and now we start to see that violence and terrorist attacks," stated Minister Quevedo on Tuesday. According to Minister Manuel Quevedo, "the act of sabotage did not result in human losses or injuries of any kind."

PDVSA explosion
© Digital Caraota
PDVSA said in a press release that the incident occurred on Tuesday in the pump room of the Ero station.
According to the minister, this attack aims to cut the Venezuelan exportation of oil. The resources that come from these exports "is what Venezuela uses to but food, to buy medicine. This is an attack against our Venezuelan People." The aim is that PDVSA does not has access to resources, and to block further the South American country.

The Right-wing in Venezuela who according to the minister is behind the attacks, it "has lost all speech, they have no political project and that is why the recurred to violence, led by the U.S. government who has lost their masks and pretend to lead us to a war among equals."

The minister called upon all Venezuelans to be united against intervention in favor of Peace. "Don't get fooled, what they want is destruction, the destruction that we see now. Under the excuse of the 'reconstruction' they want to get our resources."