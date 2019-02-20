The Republican Party and conservative leaders are AWOL on this issue as the tech giants continue to ban, de-platform and demonetize conservative voices.
Conservative activist Laura Loomer was already banned from Twitter months ago. This was after Laura attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar on her own record and beliefs.
A CAIR activist was reportedly behind the silencing of Laura Loomer.
In January Laura Loomer was banned by PayPal.
Democrats are now going after commerce and and incomes of their political opposition.
This is America today.
This is like something you would read about in a banana republic.
And today Laura Loomer was blocked from her Chase Bank app.
Laura told The Gateway Pundit:
Chase Bank targeting a Jewish Conservative activist and journalist is a disgusting attack on our rights as Americans. First they marginalized a colored man for his support of President Donald Trump. Then they targeted combat veteran Joe Biggs. Now they have suspended my access to the Chase app which I used to manage my bills. These censorship tactics that are being carried out by left leaning executives like Jamie Dimon, Jack Dorsey, and Mark Zuckerberg are disgusting and depraved. I'm the target today. Tomorrow, it could be any one of you who dares to have a conservative opinion or idea. These Nazi like censorship tactics send a clear message that supporting Donald Trump can bankrupt, silence, and marginalize people who ought to be considered a protected class. I'm sick to my stomach knowing that I am being targeted by billionaires who have now suspended my access to my online banking via the Chase App, and I am contemplating ways to fight back. The suspension of my chase app comes just weeks after I was banned by PayPal. Why am I being treated like a terrorist in my own country? Is it now a crime in America to be a supporter of President Donald Trump? It sure feels like it.This is an initial report. We are waiting to hear more from Chase Bank.
Republican leaders remain silent.
There is a petition at Change.org to restore Laura Loomer's Paypal account.
Laura Loomer is planning a protest outside of the Twitter headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.
