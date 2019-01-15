Welcome to Casa de Nancy! Laura Loomer and a group of illegal aliens showed up to Nancy Pelosi's Napa Valley, CA lawn and set up a sanctuary camp on Monday.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants open borders so certainly she will welcome the new squatters!This is hilarious.Loomer and gang set up a canopy on Pelosi's lawn with the word "Immorality" emblazoned in red letters.The government shutdown has entered week three, the longest in US history because Schumer and Pelosi refuse to compromise on border wall funding.Loomer attached photos of Americans who have been killed by illegal aliens, including Kate Steinle, to the canopy.Loomer and her illegal alien friends were chanting "Everyone is welcome here!"Live Stream video via Unite America First:: Loomer actually brought illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico to Pelosi's house, they are not actors.: Police officers showed up but they haven't forced Loomer and her caravan off of Pelosi's property...yet.At 1 PM PST, theNancy Pelosi's Napa Valley property.Loomer and her caravan are now en route to newly-elected California Governor Gavin Newsom's home.