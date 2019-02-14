© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Was just presented the concept and parameters of the Border Security Deal by hard working Sen. Richard Shelby," Trump tweeted. "Looking over all aspects knowing that this will be hooked up with lots of money from other sources.""Will be getting almost $23 BILLION for Border Security," he added. "Regardless of Wall money, it is being built as we speak!"Trump has floated the idea of declaring an emergency to take control of funds to build some portion of the wall, but hasn't yet pulled the trigger on that option.Lawmakers agreed Monday night to give Trump $1.375 billion for the border wall, far short of the $5.7 billion he was seeking.But the deal in Congress, and Trump's apparent willingness to sign it, means they are all likely to allow the proposal to become law by Friday, the deadline by which dozens of departments and agencies need to be funded again. Failure to act by Friday would throw the government into another partial government shutdown.