Varazón de Jibias en Bahía Inglesa hoy en la mañana, Variables ambientales en el agua como alza de T° generan en especies alteraciones fisiologicas y Stress. pic.twitter.com/eJAyI0xXej — Ignacio Rubilar D (@irubilardonoso) February 10, 2019



Thousands of cuttlefish have mysteriously washed ashore in Chile's Bahia Inglesa, a coastal area that is one of the country's main tourist hotspots.and environmental authorities are investigating and have warned locals not to eat the fish amidst pollution fears.There are concerns that the dead fish could damage the region's fishing industry, a major driver of the local economy.Bahia Inglesa is a popular summer destination for Chile, with thousands attracted to the area's pristine beaches.