when one "cannot argue on an equal footing and find enough logic arguments," then it seeks to "shut the opponent's mouth."

The reason behind the French authorities' attacks on Russian media, in particular, the Sputnik news agency and RT broadcaster, is that "nothing hurts like the truth," Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexei Meshkov told Sputnik in an interview.Last week, Le Point magazine reported that French President EmmanuelFollowing the remarks, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent an official diplomatic note to the French Embassy in Moscow, demanding to verify the statements."It is noteworthy that the attacks by the French authorities - by the way, I would also mention the constant attacks by the local media - are directed against those of your colleagues who work for the French audience. The reason, in my opinion, is simple and is as old as the hills. The popular wisdom says - nothing hurts like the truth," Meshkov said.He went on to note that,The ambassador doubted that the situation around the media would be somehow reversed in the near future, adding, however, that"On our part, we regularly draw the attention of our French partners to the unacceptability of discrimination against journalists. Unfortunately, the answer is always the same: 'We have nothing against journalists, but we will not talk to propagandists.' Their arguments, alas, do not go further than that," the diplomat added.Commenting on Macron's claims, RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan strongly rebuffed the allegation that the outlets bought social media accounts. She did admit that, she added.