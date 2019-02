© Reuters / Damir Sagolj

China getting the "message" loud and clear

China as the scapegoat for US failures

Darius Shahtahmasebi is a New Zealand-based legal and political analyst, currently specializing in immigration, refugee and humanitarian law.

A Republican senator has accused China of preparing for World War III. Like most of Washington's statements concerning China, the lawmaker has completely ignored the US' role in creating such a scenario in the first place.Just last week, Republican Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma made the allegation that China's military was preparing for World War III."It's like you're preparing for World War III," he said during a Senate hearing focused on the so-called challenges presented by Russia and China. "You're talking to our allies over there and you wonder whose side they're going to be on."According to Inhofe, the US has sat back and watched as China has built its military presence in the South China Sea, turning artificial islands into potential launch pads for its military.Inhofe also said he was "concerned" that "our message" was "not getting across."I don't mean to be base, but perhaps the problem in the China-US relationship is that the message is getting across - loud and clear.On top of it, this superpower has also threatened war with Iran, North Korea and Venezuela, all of whom share a cosy relationship with China. Washington supplies lethal arms to and backs known neo-Nazi elements in Ukraine; and a leaked phone call even saw then-secretary of state Victoria Nuland discuss who she proposed putting inside Ukraine's government after Viktor Yanukovych was successfully ousted from power.Under Trump, the US has started a potentially disastrous trade war with China and has openly flirted with the idea of dropping its support for the One-China policy (not to mention weighing up substantive support for Taiwan).Furthermore, joining Inhofe at the Senate hearing was the director of studies at the think-tank Center for a New American Security (CNAS), Ely Ratner.It also has the support of the drone-king himself, General David Petraeus, and its experts have helped contribute their opinions to foreign policy, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Fox News, CNN, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and NPR. It openly warns against the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, for example, because such a move would embolden Iran.I think it's fair to say then, that when it comes to a discussion on China, CNAS must be a top-notch source. The company that Inhofe keeps is evidently therefore a reliable one.In all fairness, the US has been sounding the alarm on China for some time now.In November last year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave China a direct and clear warning that it must behave like a "normal nation" (on commerce) and "with respect to the rules of international law."Just days ago, US intelligence agencies were warning that China was using student spies to steal secrets from the US. At the end of last year, a bipartisan group of 12 senators wrote a letter to senior members of the Trump administration, urging them to counter covert Chinese interference in "democracies" around the world.In October last year, retired Lt. General Ben Hodges warned that an all-out war between the United States and China was highly likely within the next 15 years. While the warning is one that should be heeded, the blame again, according to mainstream pundits, seems to wholly lay at China's feet, with the retired general stating that the US "does not have the capacity to do everything it has to do in Europe and in the Pacific to deal with the 'Chinese threat.'"Furthermore, last month, Donald Trump revealed a revised US missile-defense strategy which was more-or-less obsessed with China. The man is basically preparing for a space war with China and Russia, developing space-based sensors to detect incoming enemy missiles, as well as exploring space-based weapons to shoot down missiles fired at the American homeland (again, from Russia and/or China).Perhaps China really is preparing for World War III in the South China Sea, but at the end of the day, the body of water is just that - the South China Sea.