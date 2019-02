© The Hill/Getty Images



"So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so," he tweeted on Thursday. "Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment."

President Trump unloaded on House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, after Schiff announced a new investigation into the president's finances.Schiff announced the investigation on Wednesday, which willSchiff told reporters.Russia, of course, will still feature front and center. Under the leadership of Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (California), the committeebut Schiff said on Wednesday that the investigation would continue to look for links between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.Trump unloaded on Schiff."The Dems and their committees are going 'nuts,'" Trump continued, before calling the new investigation "a continuation of Witch Hunt."Trump told reporters on Wednesday thatSchiff swiped back at Trump on Twitter, snarking "I can understand why the idea of meaningful oversight terrifies the President. Several of his close associates are going to jail, others await trial, and criminal investigations continue."Schiff's investigation was announced one day after Trump urged his Democratic opponents to reject "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution" in his second State of the Union address. The president warned Democrats that "ridiculous partisan investigations" would hurt the US economy."If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation," he said. "It just doesn't work that way!"House Democrats, now in the majority, haven't heeded the president's warnings.The Ways and Means Committee will also meet Thursday to begin itswhile an Appropriations subcommittee has asked the Government Accountability Office toThe House Oversight Committee has alsowhile multiple other panels hold hearings on climate change, gun violence, and Trump's immigration and foreign policies.