After the US withdrawal from the milestone Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty,The US chose to bury the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) which banned the entire class of short- to medium-range nuclear-capable missiles. Russia says the international community has much to lose from ditching the landmark accord, but who would be the winner of a potential arms race?Top Pentagon officials say they nowand companies like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon apparently have a lot to offer. Meanwhile, some in the US establishment are openly cheering a new arms race, being "guided by the beauty of our weapons."RT's Murad Gazdiev explores why few in the US want a new deal.