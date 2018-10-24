© Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters



Washington is determined to withdraw from the INF arms control treaty no matter what, but has not done so yet, US national security adviser John Bolton said after meetings with the Russian leadership in Moscow.Bolton told reporters, describing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty asBolton added.He argued that, with Russia in violation and other countries not bound by the INF, only the US remains limited by the treaty.Bolton said. There were attempts to do so, but "they all failed."Bolton was scheduled to fly to Moscow on September 11, 2001, to give notice that the US was withdrawing from the anti-ballistic missile (ABM) treaty, he reminded reporters. At the time, he joked, all the media would call it "the cornerstone of international strategic stability." Yet there was no collapse of international stability, he argued.he said.Moscow has rejected US accusations, saying instead thatThose systems would've been banned under the ABM treaty.Commenting on a statement by the government in Beijing that China wants the US to remain in the INF, Bolton said, "If I were living in Beijing, I would probably want the same thing. But I'm not."Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Bolton if the eagle on the US seal had eaten all the olives from the branches it was holding in one talon, and the arrows it was holding in the other were all that was left."I didn't bring any more olives," Bolton replied.