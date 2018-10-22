© Reuters / JASON LEE

Beijing has become the latest to oppose Donald Trump's decision to pull out of what it branded a "crucial" nuclear treaty with Russia, with its foreign minister warning it would have a "multilateral negative effect."Tagging on to the ever-growing choir of opposing voices, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing that"The US unilateral withdrawal from the treaty [INF] will have a multilateral negative effect," the Chinese diplomat said, before adding the treaty is "a very important document on arms control. The treaty remains crucial in the modern era."On Sunday Trump controversially announced Washington would pull out of the agreement, signed by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and then-US President Ronald Reagan in 1987, and responsible for effectively putting a halt to the Cold War and preventing a nuclear disaster in Europe.Trump is planning to ditch the landmark accord as he accused Russia of violating it - something he did not provide proof of and which Moscow has repeatedly denied.Russia responded to Trump's recent announcement sayingDmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian president warned thatChina's condemnation comes after Germany voiced criticism, with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pointing out thatand urging the US "to consider the possible consequences" before making a rash decision. Concerns also came from Paris, which stated that the INF is a key pillar of European security.