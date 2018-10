© Reuters/Brian Snyder



"Unless Russia comes to us and China comes to us and they all come to us and they say, 'Let's all of us get smart and let's none of us develop those weapons,'" Trump said, "but if Russia's doing it and if China's doing it and we're adhering to the agreement, that's unacceptable. So we have a tremendous amount of money to play with our military."

The US will pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia, AP reports President Donald Trump saying.Trump said on Saturday. Although Trump claims that Russia has violated the deal, he provided no evidence of that claim during his Saturday announcement.Trump made the announcement following a campaign stop in Elko, Nevada, just one day after the Guardian reported thatRussia has repeatedly said it will keep strictly observing the INF treaty as long as the US does. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in October 2017 that any withdrawal from Washington would see an "immediate and mirror-like" response from Moscow.Meanwhile the White House administration, which is pursuing a quite aggressive nuclear arsenal modernization strategy, has alreadySpeaking on Saturday, the President saidalso drawing Beijing into the nuclear brawl.While the Kremlin has yet to offer an official reaction to Trump's bold move,a source in the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, explaining that Moscow is not surprised by the White House decision to scrap the nuclear deal.Russian lawmakers, meanwhile, stressed that Trump aims to drag the US into a new arms race with Russia. "It is obvious that the United States has no evidence proving Russia's violations of the treaty's provisions," a member of the Russian parliament's upper house's defense committee, Frants Klintsevich, told Sputnik."The US is returning the world to the Cold War," Senator Aleksey Pushkov wrote on Twitter.