By ending the INF, Washington risks creating a domino effect which could endanger other landmark deals like the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and collapse the existing non-proliferation mechanism as we know it, senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Sunday.
The current iteration of the START treaty, which limits the deployment of all types of nuclear weapons, is due to expire in 2021. Kosachev, who chairs the Parliament's Upper House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that such an outcome pits mankind against "complete chaos in terms of nuclear weapons."
"Now the US Western allies face a choice: either embarking on the same path, possibly leading to new war, or siding with common sense, at least for the sake of their self-preservation instinct."His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced his intentions to "terminate"the INF, citing alleged violations of the deal by Russia.
Moscow has repeatedly denied undermining the treaty, pointing out that Trump has failed to produce any evidence of violations. Moreover, Russian officials insist that the deployment of US-made Mk 41 ground-based universal launching systems in Europe actually violates the agreement since the launchers are capable of firing mid-range cruise missiles.
Comment: As usual, the US accuses everyone else of doing what it itself is actually doing.
Leonid Slutsky, who leads the Foreign Affairs Committee in parliament's lower chamber, argued that Trump's words are akin to placing "a huge mine under the whole disarmament process on the planet."
The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then-President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. The deal effectively bans the parties from having and developing short- and mid-range missiles of all types. According to the provisions, the US was obliged to destroy Pershing I and II launcher systems and BGM-109G Gryphon ground-launched cruise missiles. Moscow, meanwhile, pledged to remove the SS-20 and several other types of missiles from its nuclear arsenal.
Comment: Russia's military technological advancements have outpaced America's; those who are paying attention can see that the American dominated unipolar world is already over, and America just hasn't realized it yet.
"This decision fits into the US policy of ditching the international agreements which impose equal obligations on it and its partners, and render the 'exceptionalism' concept vulnerable."
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov denounced Trump's threats as "blackmail" and said that Washington wants to dismantle the INF because it views the deal as a "problem" on its course for "total domination" in the military sphere.
The issue of nuclear arms treaties is too vital for national and global security to rush into hastily-made "emotional" decisions, the official explained. Russia is expecting to hear more on the US' plans from Trump's top security adviser, John Bolton, who is set to hold talks in Moscow tomorrow.
President Trump has been open about unilaterally pulling the US out of various international agreements if he deems them to be damaging to national interests. Earlier this year, Washington withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. All other signatories to the landmark agreement, including Russia, China, and the EU, decided to stick to the deal, while blasting Trump for leaving.
