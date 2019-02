© Medium



"Once out of the EU, Britain will have to sign separate trade agreements with each state, and Israel will be the first." "Israel has become Britain's strategic ally." And, of course, "the British government totally disregards the boycott campaign against Israel. On a political level, they boycotted the boycott."

The Brexit hurricane

"They came and said: 'Whatever was, will be." "In other words, they wanted Israel to continue to trade with Britain on the same terms, with full customs exemptions, and to make very small changes to existing agreements, especially in quantities. Britain has named Israel as one of the first countries with which it wants to sign a bilateral agreement, and it is important for the British government to ensure that the commercial ties between the two countries are not harmed."

published in Israel's Ynet news website on 3 February. The article explains that the Jewish State has located itself as post-Brexit Britain's gateway to the world. It says:If you have been puzzled by thespearheaded by thethe Jewish Chronicle the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism and others, the Ynet article raises the possibility thatThe Ynet article may alsoFor some reason, some of the staunch Israel supporters within the government and in the Parliament are also pushing hard for Brexit. Ask yourself: Do they do it for Britain, Britons and the British national interest or are they, once again,Below are the excerpts from Ynet , translated by Gilad Atzmon. Emphasis added throughout."... It turns out that on some fronts the British began to prepare in advance. When Britain decided to withdraw from the European Union, it was even more enthusiastic about reaching agreements to sign bilateral trade agreements, this time not through the EU, but with countries around the world. The Britons saw the signing of these trade agreements as evidence of Britain's steadfastness. Time and time again, British leaders, headed by Teresa May, said that "Britain can maximise its business and commercial potential beyond the EU as well". Israel was one of the first stations in that campaign. Once out of the EU, Britain will have to sign such agreements with each state, and Israel will be the first.In the past year, teams from the British and Israeli economy ministries have gathered to discuss bilateral trade agreements. They had to draft new agreements, since the current trade agreements between the two countries were within the framework of the European Union.who was in charge of the talks on the Israeli side, said that the British had entered talks with a simple task: to continue without unnecessary shocks and to repeat most of the clauses in the agreement that Israel signed with the EU in 1995. Cohen said:According to Cohen, the negotiations were oblivious to the many changes that have stirred the British political system in the past year. The British did not arrive with any panic for the negotiations with Israel, not even when ministers resigned one-by-one and Theresa May's government was crushed under the wheels of Brexit. "The only difference is that they were required to set up a unit that deals with trade agreements, which they did not have before, because before everything went through the EU institutions in Brussels," says Cohen.Thus, in the coming month a trade agreement between the two countries is expected to be signed.The agreement with the Americans is very important, because for a Brexit government this is a prestigious card and proof that Britain can stand on its feet even outside the European Union..."