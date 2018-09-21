"Jeremy Corbyn has been throughout his career an opponent of imperialism and a strong critic of Israel and that's his position," Clark said.



"His criticism of Israel is legitimate. Israel is a country that should be criticized, that can be criticized. We criticize America, we criticize France, people criticize Russia, and they criticize Germany."



A Labour spokesman said: "Jeremy has never boycotted an Arsenal game. He does support targeted action aimed at illegal settlements and the occupation of Palestinian territories, and has backed campaigns to bring it to an end."

Jeremy Corbyn urged fans to boycott his favorite football club, Arsenal FC, in 2006, after they struck a sponsorship deal with the Israeli tourist board, saying it's wrong to treat both 'Israel and Palestinians as equals'.The Labour leader, who is a lifelong Arsenal FC fan and supporter of the Palestinian people, called on fans to boycott the club, after Israeli holiday destinations were advertised at the stadium. The £350,000 deal was signed off by Dubai-based Emirates airline, Arsenal's prime sponsor, before going ahead, the Mail Online reported.Speaking at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Trade Union Conference in 2006, Corbyn said:It is wrong to treat both parties [Israel and the Palestinians] as equals," he said, adding:The revelation has been met with anger from his opponents, with one social media user urging Corbyn to "stop digging" in reference to the anti-Semitism 'crisis' within Labour. Another hopes that he is "roundly booed" the next time he attends an Arsenal football match.Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster, told RT that"There is quite clearly a campaign to get Jeremy Corbyn to stand down or failing thattry to keep this [story] so often,Clark told RT.He also insisted that people should not be surprised by this latest revelation, as Corbyn has long been "a strong critic of Israel" and that everyone should be free to criticize Israel just like any other country.Corbyn is on record as saying that