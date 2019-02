© Chip Somodevilla/Alex Wong/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling for fairness in punishment to those who lie to Congress, singling out former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and several others.Introducing a resolution this week, Gaetz pointed out a longtime ally to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone - who pleaded not guilty after he was arrested for five counts of lying to Congress - while others go unpunished, according to the Washington Examiner Watch the video below:Gaetz's "Justice for All" resolution, H.Res.97 , calls for those lying to Congress to be "prosecuted equitably.""That stops today," Gaetz wrote on Twitter, discussing his bill.Gaetz's resolution also targets former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former Director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the Internal Revenue Service Lois Lerner.