comey clinton holder
© Chip Somodevilla/Alex Wong/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling for fairness in punishment to those who lie to Congress, singling out former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and several others.

Introducing a resolution this week, Gaetz pointed out a longtime ally to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone - who pleaded not guilty after he was arrested for five counts of lying to Congress - while others go unpunished, according to the Washington Examiner.

Watch the video below:

"Unfortunately, it often seems that we have a two-tiered justice system at work; certain people have the book thrown at them, while others face no consequences at all for their behavior," Gaetz said, according to the Washington Examiner. "This is unfair and wrong, and I hope to correct this with my resolution."

Gaetz's "Justice for All" resolution, H.Res.97, calls for those lying to Congress to be "prosecuted equitably."

"That stops today," Gaetz wrote on Twitter, discussing his bill.

According to the resolution, Comey claimed he never authorized anyone to leak information to the media, "despite reports from the Office of the Inspector General indicating his response was likely untrue."

Clinton said "there was nothing marked classified on my e-mails, either sent or received," but it was "proven untrue" by FBI and the Office of the Inspector General reports, according to the resolution.

Additionally, the resolution states that Holder "provided false information" about the "Fast and Furious" program, along with two other instances of providing false information.

Gaetz's resolution also targets former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former Director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the Internal Revenue Service Lois Lerner.