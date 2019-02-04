Guaido
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks to the media
Rome has effectively derailed an EU statement meant to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader if President Nicolas Maduro fails to set up snap elections, a Five Star Movement source confirmed to RT.

Italy announced the veto at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers that started on January 31 in Romania, the source said. The statement, which was supposed to be delivered by EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini recognized Guaido as interim president if snap elections were not held.

The European Parliament is the first European body to recognize Guaido "as the only legitimate interim president of the country until new free, transparent and credible presidential elections can be called in order to restore democracy."

The parliament urged the EU to follow suit but the effort stalled due to internal discord. A range of European nations have separately recognized the opposition chief as Venezuela's acting president, including the UK, France, Sweden, Spain, and Austria.