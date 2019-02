© FILE PHOTO. Reuters / Jorge Silva

Aiding 'democracy' or staging regime change?

Twisted reality

Guaido has apparently failed to lure the majority of the people, as well as government officials and the army

Washington has earned a bitter rebuke from Caracas as it bluntly told the Venezuelan government to "get out of its way" while it delivers "humanitarian aid" to Venezuela after supporting a coup and imposing more sanctions.Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza wrote on Twitter.Venezuela has been in a dire financial situation for years following the collapse of oil prices that led to hyperinflation and shortages of food and other essential supplies. The country has also been pressured by US sanctions, with the latest hitting its state oil company. Last week, political turmoil was added to the mix after opposition leader Juan Guaido announced himself the interim head of the country with immediate support from the US.Amid all this turmoil, a good benefactor, US National Security Advisor John Bolton, proudly announced that the US "will mobilize and transport humanitarian aid-medicine, surgical supplies, and nutritional supplements" all for the benefit of "the people of Venezuela." He explicitly made it clear the decision to send aid was taken at the "request of Interim President Juan Guaido, and in consultation with his officials."of the US as it calls the tune in his own country.And yes, this is the same well-known warhawk, and vowed to "increase pressure on the corrupt regime" of Venezuela less than a month ago.Most notably, it is the same man who sparked controversy just days ago as he was spotted holding a yellow notepad allegedly containing the words "5,000 troops to Colombia," at a press conference in Washington, DC."There is nothing more inhuman and cynical than imperialism," Arreaza said. Guaido then promptly announced on Saturday that the promised help will arrive to Venezuela through Colombia and Brazil.Earlier, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry published a lengthy piece in which it argued that, thus robbing the Venezuelans of the riches of their country.Over the past year,However, as soon as Guaido emerged as Venezuela's self-proclaimed leader, Washington started talking about humanitarian aid.Earlier, US Secretary of State MikeThe US spares no effort in providing backing to the opposition leader, whoNo one ever heard about him calling for a national dialog or even accepting such an offer from the Venezuelan government, though.Washington's supposed 'care' about the fate of the Venezuelan people mostly amounts to a desire to oust Maduro from power. Bolton's Friday statement came on the heels of a speech by Vice President Mike Pence in Miami, in which he vowed to speak "about our commitment to freedom & democracy for the Venezuelan people."His speech, however, was not about the Venezuelan people as much as it was about Maduro being a "dictator with no legitimate claim to power." However, the reality on the ground might in fact be much different from how Washington portrays it.Washington protégé Guaido also failed to get universal international recognition. Apart from the US, he was recognized as the sole legitimate ruler by Canada and the majority of South American countries, including neighboring Colombia and Brazil. The EU also called on its member states to recognize his legitimacy.However,. Moscow stressed that all nations should respect Venezuela's sovereignty and vowed to defend its national interests in the country "with all mechanisms available."The UN was also reluctant to work with the Venezuelan opposition leader while bypassing the legitimate government. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the international body is ready to provide assistance to Venezuela but would need "consent and cooperation of the government." He also said that, to his side so far. One, however, can only hope that such a state of affairs will not prompt the US to do anything drastic in its apparent regime-change drive.