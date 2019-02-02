Puppet Masters
Fear of US sanctions means European firms 'won't dare' use new EU payment system for trade with Iran
RT
Fri, 01 Feb 2019 19:12 UTC
He told RT that European companies and others cannot feel confident that they could do business with Iran without being subject to US sanctions.
"I don't know what companies will make use of that mechanism to sell to Iran," he said, adding that it's very dangerous for the companies if they are caught working in Iran.
Europe mentions that medical equipment could be sold through this way, says Rivet.
"Who produces this equipment? You think that Siemens will sell to Iran? Never, because they sell to America many other things as well... And Siemens is afraid of losing the American market."
He explained that an "incredible number of companies" won't have anything to do with Iran, including the banking sector, the oil and gas sector, and others.
Even small companies will hesitate to sell anything to Iran at risk of being caught, according to Rivet. They can do that through other channels, like via Turkey, he said.
The journalist added: "It's much easier for Chinese and Russian companies to make deals with Iran. The Europeans are scared in an incredible way. The companies are afraid by ricochet of being in the eye of the storm with the Americans."
"That's very dangerous for European companies," he repeated, adding: "I don't know anybody who will dare to go with this Instex system."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Oumuamua a debris of disintegrated interstellar comet says latest study
- Fear of US sanctions means European firms 'won't dare' use new EU payment system for trade with Iran
- First pics of Russia's new autonomous 'Hunter' drone appear online
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Mind the Gaps: Locating the Intelligence in Evolution and Design
- Powerful earthquake hits Afghanistan-Pakistan region, tremors felt in Delhi - UPDATE
- WikiLeaks mocks Rachel Maddow's latest Russia scare story as 'opportunistic, xenophobic'
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Human rights body, IACHR, requests information on Assange's living conditions
- Testimony shows FBI official in charge of Clinton and Trump probes was excluded from key meetings, decisions
- US desires to abandon INF, uses Russia as excuse
- Develop missiles or seek 'better' deal? Trump sends mixed signals to Russia over INF treaty
- House Dems reject GOP proposal blocking raises for federal employees guilty of sexual misconduct
- Pentagon report: Can't aim guns, short-lived, the troubled F-35 jet reveals more problems
- Yellow Vests still strong - march through Paris blaming Macron's police for bloody violence
- Double standard? Venezuela, and Canada's duplicitous criminality
- Geneva-based NGO to issue upcoming report smearing prominent European politicians
- Morally repugnant: VA Governor Northam received nearly $2 million from Planned Parenthood to support infanticide
- Russian Navy receives system that 'blinds the enemy'
- Northern Ireland: Two men shot in paramilitary style attacks
- 1919-2019: UK still promotes anti-Russian campaign after 100 years
- Fear of US sanctions means European firms 'won't dare' use new EU payment system for trade with Iran
- WikiLeaks mocks Rachel Maddow's latest Russia scare story as 'opportunistic, xenophobic'
- Human rights body, IACHR, requests information on Assange's living conditions
- Testimony shows FBI official in charge of Clinton and Trump probes was excluded from key meetings, decisions
- US desires to abandon INF, uses Russia as excuse
- Develop missiles or seek 'better' deal? Trump sends mixed signals to Russia over INF treaty
- House Dems reject GOP proposal blocking raises for federal employees guilty of sexual misconduct
- Pentagon report: Can't aim guns, short-lived, the troubled F-35 jet reveals more problems
- Double standard? Venezuela, and Canada's duplicitous criminality
- Geneva-based NGO to issue upcoming report smearing prominent European politicians
- 'Moral disgrace': EU Parliament lectures world on rule of law then destroys it in Venezuela
- Cold War is on: Russia suspends INF Treaty in 'mirror response' to US halting the agreement, greenlights creation of hypersonic mid-range missile
- SOTT Focus: FBI Concludes Las Vegas Massacre 'Motiveless', Leaving Deep State Prime Suspect
- Howard Schultz announce he's running as a 'centrist' - gets schooled in US politics 101
- Republicans demand Nancy Pelosi remove Ilhan Omar from the House Committee after criticizing Israel
- NewsGuard decides Mail Online is 'trustworthy' after executive asks nicely
- Fake News: NORAD busts Newsweek's claim that 'nuke-capable Russia bombers' were in US airspace
- What the Venezuelan constitution says about changing the President
- Shameless millionaire Macron says he'd be a Yellow Vest too, if it got him a raise
- In the 'largest land grab since 1948' Israel will expel 36,000 Palestinians from Negev
- Yellow Vests still strong - march through Paris blaming Macron's police for bloody violence
- Morally repugnant: VA Governor Northam received nearly $2 million from Planned Parenthood to support infanticide
- Northern Ireland: Two men shot in paramilitary style attacks
- Former cop jailed for using police computer to vet his Tinder dates
- Britain's youngest female pedophile sent footage of crimes committed while babysitting to ex-cop
- Hawaii first state in US to propose ban on cigarette sales
- A serious crisis: Brutal Attacks on White South African Farmers Soared in 2018
- The Equality Act & the nature of sex
- 'All of us are broke': Gaza's farmers struggle to make living on war's front lines
- Mountains of trash causing 'medieval disease' to spread to LA City Hall
- Overreach in Oregon: State pushes legislation to make sure new parents are observed at home and vaccinating their newborns
- Shocking: College student stabs her best friend 30 times with a butcher knife then greets cops covered in blood in the apartment they shared
- Outrage as pregnant woman manhandled off train over unpaid ticket, young daughter watched in horror
- What's with all the outrage over CEO salaries?
- More bad news for Monsanto: The hits keep coming
- Drug-addled man bites dog and then FBI agent during nude neighborhood rampage
- Cop under fire for filming woman walking home and making racially insensitive comments after he confiscated her car
- Bad news for America's MIC: Germany officially knocks F-35 fighter jet out of competition to replace Tornado
- Jonathan Haidt interview asks what is underlying the polarization in America?
- Sweetwater, FL. cops attack entire family during warrantless raid
- 1919-2019: UK still promotes anti-Russian campaign after 100 years
- Archaeologists discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Minya, Egypt
- Handwritten parchments about King Arthur, Merlin and the Holy Grail discovered in university library
- Kweneng: 200-year-old lost city discovered under South African foliage
- The complete guide to the NY Times' support for US-backed coups in Latin America
- Former Carter aide: Barbara Walters boasted of love affairs with Israeli ministers while covering Camp David
- Siberia's Denisova cave continues to shed light on enigmatic extinct human species
- German archaeologist on the latest research at Gobekli Tepe
- Amnesty International's problematic collaboration with UK and US intelligence
- Forgotten history: New documentary explores the Finders conspiracy
- New documentary accuses Belgian mercenary of killing Dag Hammarskjold
- Washington's long and bloody history of violent intervention in Latin America
- The Jeddas: Algeria's ancient pyramid tombs still shrouded in mystery
- Inquiry: Who or what brought down Dag Hammarskjöld
- Rare photos: European refugee camps in Syria during height of WWII
- Could mysterious death of Alexander the Great be explained by an infection?
- ANOTHER one! Skeleton with elongated 'alien' skull discovered in southern Russia
- The British roots of the deep state and how its round table infiltrated America with the 'The Integrity Initiative'
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland - UPDATE
- Million $ treasure trove unearthed: Items owned by disgraced Russian princeling found in Uzbekistan
- Oumuamua a debris of disintegrated interstellar comet says latest study
- First pics of Russia's new autonomous 'Hunter' drone appear online
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Mind the Gaps: Locating the Intelligence in Evolution and Design
- Russian Navy receives system that 'blinds the enemy'
- Existence of alien life 'much more likely than previously thought' - NASA admin
- 'Artificial diet systems' Rigging the science of GMO ecotoxicity
- In Cambrian Explosion Debate, Intelligent Design Wins by Default
- Physics experiment leads to 1st quantum entanglement of living organisms
- A step closer to self-aware robots
- Sonar may provoke suicidal behaviour says study
- Physicists create a flying army of laser Schrödinger's cats
- Secrets of sepsis may lie in rare white blood cells
- Apple blocks Facebook from running its internal iOS apps
- Declassified US report on potential for 'super EMP blackout warfare'
- Neuroengineers create technology that translates thought into speech
- Almost ready: First-ever photo of a black hole upcoming and what it might look like
- Our genes makes us early risers or stay up late says new study
- Lunar craters reveal rate of asteroid impacts tripled 290 million years ago
- How to tell when neo-Darwinian scientists are exaggerating
- Chickens in Scotland modified to produce human proteins in eggs
- Powerful earthquake hits Afghanistan-Pakistan region, tremors felt in Delhi - UPDATE
- Avalanche kills 3 people in Anantnag, India
- Stray leopard attacks four people in Jalandhar, India
- University of Iowa student found frozen to death in minus-51-degree wind chill - the 8th polar vortex death this week
- Strong shallow 6.1-magnitude quake rocks western Indonesia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: New York freezes & polar vortex aftermath Midwest
- Evacuations after rivers overflow in Arica, Peru
- Hundreds evacuated after flooding in Iran and Iraq
- Lake Michigan has completely frozen over amid extremely dangerous temperatures
- Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes southern Mexico
- Loud booms heard in Chicago area: Reported as possible 'frost earthquakes'
- Fisherman killed by shark off Réunion Island - 23rd attack since 2011, with 10 fatalities
- Sightings of oarfish put Japanese on alert for earthquake, tsunami
- Rare Bryde's whale found dead in Florida Bay, cause of death still unknown
- US shivers in 'once-in-a-generation' polar vortex - Death toll hits 21 as temperatures drop to -48C (UPDATE)
- Cuba's strongest tornado in nearly 80 years kills at least four (UPDATE)
- Enormous cavity and melting discovered beneath Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier - and it's growing
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Coldest ever in USA continues new records and forecast
- Stunning scenes as African sand turns snow on Greek island of Crete pink
- Heavy snowfall during January for Slovakia
- Meteor EXPLODES, shatters windows in Pinar del Río, Cuba - after streaking over Florida Keys
- Bright meteor fireball seen over the province of Albacete, Spain
- Loud boom, rumble heard in Panama City Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles residents and homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Hemp 101: The incredibly versatile plant
- Public enemy number 1 is... bread
- 16 ounces of sauerkraut is equal to 8 bottles of probiotics
- The modern tragedy of fake cancer cures
- Health Canada is 'dead wrong' to OK weedkiller glyphosate, American lawyers say
- Typhus epidemic worsens in Los Angeles as city Prosecutor contracts disease
- Drugs in the environment: The importance of properly disposing of unused medications
- Let them eat more fat? Researcher argues that a balance of types of fat is the key
- Yale Researchers continue to promote vaccines after discovering a correlation between vaccinations and mental illness
- Lab-created milk? California scientists developing cow-free dairy milk from GMO yeast and 3D printed milk proteins
- Nearly half of US adults have heart or blood vessel disease
- Arizona lawmaker wants to mandate that parents are fully informed of vaccine ingredients and side effects before children receive shots
- Nina Teicholz: EAT-Lancet report is one-sided, not backed by rigorous science
- EAT-Lancet propaganda gets push-back from Institute of Economic Affairs
- Vaping poses health risks: New study finds e-cigs raise risk of stroke, heart disease, and heart attacks by up to 70%
- Medical intervention may not be doing you any good
- Top 3 dangers of LED lights
- 20,000 satellites for 5G to be launched sending focused beams of intense microwave radiation over entire earth
- Why the eight-hour workday doesn't work
- Why we should resist the vegan putsch
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
Quote of the Day
We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
If the U.S. Surgeon General and the UN lie about tobacco/smoking, how likely is it that some state legislator is qualifed to legislate on public...
No mention of the the ingredient that causes the most health issues--modern wheat flour!
For the record, an unborn human is an embryo for the first 8-10 weeks and then a fetus untl birth. In American English, baby can refer to: A child...
A number of events reported in the news recently (BBC News aka British state propaganda mouthpiece) seem to wish to plant the suggestion in the...
It is my understanding (official story) that he only used standard NATO rifle cartridges.) Given the number (allegedly shot or killed) he must...
Comment: As long as the world is dependent on the dollar as THE reserve currency, the US can continue to financially bully it. That predicament may soon be coming to an end.