A new mechanism to allow "legitimate trade" with Iran, which was set up by France, Germany, and the UK this week, doesn't change anything for European companies, according to independent journalist Luc Rivet.He told RT that European companies and others cannot feel confident that they could do business with Iran without being subject to US sanctions."I don't know what companies will make use of that mechanism to sell to Iran," he said, adding that it's very dangerous for the companies if they are caught working in Iran.Europe mentions that medical equipment could be sold through this way, says Rivet.He explained that an "incredible number of companies" won't have anything to do with Iran, including the banking sector, the oil and gas sector, and others.Even small companies will hesitate to sell anything to Iran at risk of being caught, according to Rivet. They can do that through other channels, like via Turkey, he said.The journalist added:"That's very dangerous for European companies," he repeated, adding: "I don't know anybody who will dare to go with this Instex system."