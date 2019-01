© Gallup

President Trump's approval ratings are falling, and his failure to build the U.S.-Mexican wall endangers his consolidated political base. As my colleague David Drucker reports , top Texas Republicans now fear that the president may lose Texas in 2020.Because of theThe first point to note here is thatA 2018 Gallup poll , as below, shows that while the number of self-described liberals is growing, the gap between self-identified conservatives and liberals remains near 10 points.I believe that this gap is the critical element in allowing Trump to win reelection, because there's no question thatEnter theAt a CNN town hall event on Monday, Harris outlined her plan to raise taxes on corporations and wealthier Americans. But the senator also argued not just in favor of "Medicare-for-all" but alsoAs Phil Klein explains , that political calculation is far to the left of the mainstream consensus. Indeed, inOf course, Harris is only the tip of the iceberg. The Democratic 2020 presidential field believe their route to the nomination requires their offering of the gamut of liberal Democratic aspirations. That's whyIt's why former Obama administration official Julian Castro has shown overt sympathy forThis is not to say that Trump is a shoo-in for reelection. The president's unpredictability and his almost theatrically thin-skin are repellent to many moderates.alongside his being more moderate than whoever he will face.At every income and business level , the economic success is a huge feather in his electoral cap. If Trump can maintain that economic boom, he will be well-placed to portray his eventual Democratic challenger as too risky in being too liberal. But Trump could better position himself here.- which in the context of exceptionally expensive Democratic pledges on issues such as "Medicare-for-all" would appear to be vast -Nevertheless, in Democratic attempts to outdo one another on the far left, Trump has good reason to be optimistic. America is not a social-democratic citadel like France. If Trump bluntly articulates the reality of that political model , he'll be in good shape.