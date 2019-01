© Brendan McDermid/Reuters



A federal judge in Brooklyn told members of the alleged sex cult NXIVM that 75 percent of the funds in an irrevocable trust had been depleted.Judge Nicholas Garaufis had directed the defendants to appear in court "to address issues it has identified" with the irrevocable trust established by Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman. The trust was being tapped to pay for defense lawyers.The judge reviewed who contributed to the fund, how much money it has and whether there are conflicts in a trust established by one defendant that's meant to aid all six. It is not clear what happens if the money runs out.Raniere, Bronfman and "Smallville" actress Allison Mack are among the defendants who have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial in April.