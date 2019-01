© Jacques Demarthon · AFP · Getty



they're only working part-time because they cannot get a full-time job.

Britain just notched up yet another record-breaking low for unemployment, according to the government. Unemployment stayed at just 4%, while the number of people with jobs rose to 32.54 million, or 75.8%,But once again, the monthly jobs tally eclipsed how that miracle was achieved. "Headline" unemployment is only at a record low because of a 42% increase in the number of people who are in "involuntary" part-time work."Involuntary" meansIn March 2006, at the peak of the economic boom that preceded the great financial crisis, involuntary part-time work was at a low of 620,000. It rose to a peak after the 2008 crisis. But today, after 10 years of economic growth, it has settled back to 881,000 - an increase of 42% over the period, according to the ONS This is not good news.Four percent unemployment is technically "full employment." Anyone who wants a job should be able to get one. But 881,000 workers need full-time jobs - the kind that get people out of poverty - and those jobs are not available.The average part-time employee in Britain works for about 16 hours a week, less than half the 40 hours that are generally considered to constitute "full-time" work, according to the ONS.So, if "involuntary" part-timers were reclassified as "unemployed" - on the logic that they are unemployed for a majority of their week - then, not 1.4 million.This isn't just a thought experiment. The labour market in the UK and the US (they're similar) has structurally changed since the early 2000s in a way that is poorly understood.Here is the situation in America.Involuntary part-time work is probably 40% higher than "normal" in the US."During early 2018, involuntary part-time work was running nearly a percentage point higher than its level the last time the unemployment rate was 4.1%, in August 2000," according to Rob Valletta , a vice president in the Economic Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. "This representsThese numbers imply that the level of IPT work is about 40% higher than would normally be expected at this point in the economic expansion."Mass unemployment - the historic kind, with dole queues, unemployment benefits, and idle workers on street corners - has beenThese charts show how part-time work has ramped up in the UK over the last decade.25% of all British workers are currently only working part-time.Part-time work has increased, as a portion of all work, since 2006. The trend was uninterrupted by either the 2008 crisis or the economic boom that followed. Over the period, part-time work went up 16% to 8.4 million people.14.6% of all UK workers are doing "involuntary" part-time work.Business Insider has suggested previously that the part-time "gig economy" has broken a fundamental link in capitalism that was good for workers . Pay rates no longer move upward as unemployment moves downward becauseSelf-employed folks making a living on Etsy, Airbnb, or eBay know their clients instantly go elsewhere if they raise their prices by even a few pennies. Rob Valletta of the San Francisco Fed agrees : "The amount of IPT [involuntary part-time] work and informal 'gig' economy jobs tend to move in tandem at the state level."