The talks to finalise the agreement were held in Qatar, where the Taliban has a political office, and lasted six days - more than originally planned, according to Reuters.during the course of six days of negotiations in Qatar that would put an end to the Afghan war, which has raged in the country for 17 years, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing Taliban sources.According to the source, the agreement highlights that the dealMoreover,, the source added.After the negotiations, US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to inform President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul about the achieved progress.On January 25, The New York Times reported , citing sources, that the US and the Taliban were nearing an agreement envisaging the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the insurgents' pledge to prevent terrorist organisations like al-Qaeda from infiltrating the country ever again.Afghanistan is currently suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and Daesh. The Taliban, an Islamic insurgent group, seized power in the country in 1996. The United States deployed its troops to Afghanistan in 2001 to fight al-Qaeda in retaliation for the 9/11 attacks, saying that the country had become a safe haven for the terrorist network while the insurgents were in power. The US troops eventually overthrew the Islamists.While most of the US troops had been withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end of 2014, Washington continues to support the Afghan armed forces in combating terrorism.