A Taliban attack in central Afghanistan on Monday killed scores of security personnel, officials said, with some estimates putting the death toll at more than 100, amid government silence about one of the most deadly insurgent attacks in months.At least two gunmen followed up, spraying the compound with gunfire before they were shot down."We have information thatsaid a senior official in the defense ministry in Kabul, speaking on condition of anonymity.Local officials also said that scores of troops and NDS personnel were killed in the attack but there was no official confirmation of the casualty toll, with officials ordered not to talk to media for fear of damaging morale.said a senior interior ministry official in Kabul.The complex attack on a highly secured base underlined the heavy pressure facing Afghan security forces as, even as diplomatic efforts to agree a peaceful settlement to the conflict have begun.Taliban insurgents, fighting to drive out international forces from Afghanistan and reintroduce their version of strict Islamic law, claimed responsibility for the attack, which, Kabul, but casualties from Monday's attack appear to have been far higher.Sharif Hotak, a member of the provincial council in Maidan Wardak, said he saw the bodies of 35 members of the Afghan forces in the hospital."Many more were killed. Several bodies were transported to Kabul city and many injured were transferred to hospitals in Kabul," said Hotak, adding that "the government was hiding the accurate casualty figures to prevent a further dip in morale of the Afghan forces.". That confrontation killed 150 Afghan security forces and left 95 civilians dead, as well as hundreds of Taliban fighters, said officials then.President Ashraf Ghani's office said in a statement the "enemies of the country" had carried out the attack and had killed and wounded "a number of our beloved and honest sons".. Last year Ghani saidThe British embassy in Afghanistan said Monday's casualties were "a stark reminder of the sacrifice the Afghan security and defense forces make for their country".