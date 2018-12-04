Pakistan said U.S. President Donald Trump has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to ask for help with Afghan peace talks.Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on December 3 that President Trump has "asked for Pakistan's cooperation to bring the Taliban into talks." Chaudhry said Trump's letterThere waswhich would be the first direct communication between the two leaders since Imran Khan came into power in August.Trump has consistently criticized Pakistan since he launched his South Asia and Afghanistan strategy, despite attempts by the two governments to fix problems that have damaged their relations.In November, Trump said in an interview that Pakistan doesn't "do a damn thing" for the United States, despite billions of dollars in U.S. aid. He also charged that Pakistani officials knew of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's location in Abottabad, Pakistan, before he was killed there in 2011 during a raid by U.S. special forces.U.S. diplomats in the past week have called for the Taliban to seize a "moment of opportunity" to begin formal peace talks with the Western-backed Afghan government and negotiate a settlement to end the fighting.Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born former U.S. ambassador to Kabul and Iraq, was appointed in September to the U.S. State Department team that is pushing for reconciliation efforts and peace talks with the Taliban.Khalilzad, who has held several rounds of preliminary talks with Taliban officials in Qatar, told reporters in Kabul in November thatAlthough contacts have started between Khalilzad and Taliban representatives, there has been no pause in fighting.He also said any deal must meet certain conditions, including respecting the constitutional rights of women.