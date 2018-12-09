The overnight assault lasted nearly three hours before the militants overran the outpost and took nine other soldiers hostage, council members Dadullah Qani and Gul Ahmad Faqiri said on December 9.
They said the attackers took all of the post's equipment with them.
Provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said three militants were also killed and four others were wounded in the battle.
Comment: So it seems the Taliban won this one.
Taliban spokesman Qari Yousof Ahmadi posted a video on Twitter showing what he said were the captured soldiers.
The Taliban has ramped up attacks on Afghan security forces and government facilities in recent months.
Comment: In line with the surge of Taliban attacks, US bombing in Syria also seems to have increased in recent months: Mostly women and children among the 40 murdered by another US-led airstrike in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor