© Rahmat Gul/ AP



The Taliban has attacked an army post in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, killing at least eight Afghan soldiers, officials say.and took nine other soldiers hostage, council members Dadullah Qani and Gul Ahmad Faqiri said on December 9.They said the attackers took all of the post's equipment with them.Provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib saidTaliban spokesman Qari Yousof Ahmadi posted a video on Twitter showing what he said were the captured soldiers.