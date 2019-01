© St. Louis Post Dispatch

An undercover St. Louis police officer who was beaten by colleagues during protests in 2017 later described the attack as a "free for all" and told someone at police headquarters that he was beaten "like Rodney King," according to recently released court documents.They provide the most detailed retelling of Hall's version of the attack and new information about the resulting FBI investigation.. All have pleaded not guilty. Hays' lawyer, Brian Millikan, declined to comment. The other lawyers did not respond to requests for comment Monday.On Friday, a judge ordered redacted copies of the search warrants unsealed, and four of nine have been so far.In affidavits supporting the application for the warrants, FBI Special Agent Darren Boehlje wrote that Hall and his partner were undercover, "documenting protest activity and property destruction." Hall was carrying a Nikon camera and a cellphone.At an intersection, police SUVs pulled up and a female officer ordered Hall to get to the ground."Hall described it as a 'free for all,'" the affidavit says.Hall's cellphone screen had been shattered from what Hall thought was a baton. After he was handcuffed, he watched as an officer took out his Nikon battery and threw the camera to the ground, breaking it, Boehlje wrote.The affidavit suggests there may be video of at least part of the incident, as Hall's cellphone was "actively recording" as he surrendered.A jaw injury made it hard to eat and Hall lost about 15 pounds, Boehlje wrote. He identified four officers at the scene of his assault: Boone, Colletta, Hays and Myers, Boehlje wrote.The affidavit also details text messages purportedly exchanged after the attack:The day after the assault, Boone and Hays discussed it by text, with Hays writing that he'd told someone "the ass whooping can be explained. The camera thing can't and we weren't a part of that."On Sept. 22, Boone writes that someone is trying to call Hall, apparently to arrange an apology. Hays replies that he wanted to apologize "before someone gets in his ear and true (sic) to turn this into something more than it was."Boone replies, "EXACTLY! That's my biggest fear now that it's getting around. Somebody puts money or race in his ear and he listens for some reason and it's over before we get to say a word."Boone reached out to Hall in a text message on Sept. 25, 2017, apologizing and asking to do so again in-person, the affidavit says.Hall has still not returned to duty The Sept. 17, 2017, protest was one of many that followed the acquittal of former police Officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.Some protesters and their lawyers have questioned whether their allegations will be investigated as aggressively as Hall's.In a written statement last month, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said, "This office and the FBI will continue to accept and thoroughly investigate evidence of alleged police misconduct. Charges result only when witnesses are willing to speak to authorities, officers against whom allegations are being made can be identified, and there exists sufficient evidence to support the allegations against identified officers."