Nonpartisan polling firm Crowdpac analyzed federal campaign-contribution records going back to 1980 - scoring individual donors on where they fall on the political spectrum based on which candidates the gave money to, reports Business Insider.
According to CEO and cofounder Steve Hilton, the donation information "is the heart of the Crowdpac data model" since its "research shows that campaign contributions are the best predictor of how a candidate will behave in office."
Hilton explained that Crowdpac's main goal is to provide people "good objective, nonpartisan information about the candidates on their ballot in a simple form that they can understand."Here's the view from 10,000 feet:
The company believes this will help "boost the number of small donors and reduce the influence of big money in politics."
As part of its analysis, Crowdpac is able to break down where various professions fall on the political spectrum. It provided that data to Business Insider. -Business Insider
Breaking it down further - liberal to conservative:
While the above industries range from biased to a mixed bag, the following industries are sharply polarized - having a large number of donors at both ends of the spectrum.
While real estate and finance had a solid conservative lean, donors from the world of hedge funds and private capital split along ideological lines, with large groups on both sides of the spectrum: -BI
It also explains why politicians care more about a few big donors, rather than the many individual small ones.
So, which industry makes more money than all the others, outspends them all with lobbying and advertising, and gives to both sides? This is the one that has control over everyone.