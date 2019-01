© AFP / Romeo Gacad

A man, thought to be a Buddhist monk, has been arrested over a horrific slashing attack on a street vendor in Bangkok. He reportedly attacked the seller to prove that his wares - lucky necklaces - were no protection from danger.The Chinatown street vendor told the 'monk' that the necklaces were lucky amulets to protect the wearer from harm when the latter suddenly pulled a huge knife from his robes and stabbed him, according to witnesses.Police arrested the 54-year-old suspect at the scene without any further altercation, according to local reports Officers from Phlap Phla Chai Police Station 2 are investigating the incident and say they uncovered documentation about his ordination but have yet to fully determine if the alleged attacker was indeed a real monk.They are also waiting to interview the 30-year-old victim once he is well enough to speak with them. The man sustained serious head and neck injuries in the attack and is being treated in intensive care.