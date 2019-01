© Reuters



its aim was to "effect attitudinal and behavioural change".

The British government is attempting to prevent publication of material that would show how counter-extremism propaganda is being channelled covertly through radio dramas broadcast in the UK.Lawyers for the government are resisting an attempt to force disclosure of documents that would expose the role the Home Office's secretive Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU) has played in the creation and production of supposedly independent radio shows.RICU, part of the Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism (OSCT) within the Home Office, is known to have been producing and disseminating communications for around a decade as part of the British government's controversial Prevent strategy. The unit goes to great lengths to obscure the extent of its operations.Government lawyers are arguing that any disclosure - under the UK's Freedom of Information Act - that revealed details of RICU's secret involvement in radio drama would jeopardise national security."The relevant information clearlyand its citizens to a national security threat," they said in a submission to the Information Tribunal, the court that is set to rule on an appeal in the case.The lawyers also say that although the request centres on a 20-part drama that was broadcast in 2010 by a small community radio station in the north west of England, the "operational blueprint" that was employed at that time is similar to campaign processes being used by the Home Office today.The Home Office says it wants to conceal the identities of individuals and organisations involved in the project, so that others are not deterred in the future from assisting RICU.The unit's communications campaigns are generally disseminated through third-party organisations in order to conceal the British government's involvement.At stake following this information request, however, may beIn 2016, the Guardian newspaper exposed RICU's unacknowledged role RICU's work has also included theIn addition, a communications company under contract to RICU had set up a separate public relations company, whichwithout disclosing that the government was behind the campaigns.Documents that were leaked at that time showed that theThe documents also showed that RICU privately stated that it retained editorial control over any material disseminated through third-party organisations, and thatLast year, Middle East Eye reported that RICU was modelled on a British Cold War propaganda unit called the Information Research Department, whichWhile the extent of RICU's involvement in the arts remains largely hidden,"This has been going on for some time," said one person with knowledge of the programme.The radio drama at the centre of the Freedom of Information battle was called Divided We Fall, and was broadcast by Preston FM, a community station in Lancashire that has since been relaunched under a different name.The drama sought to draw parallels between the radicalisation of a young Muslim Asian boy and a young white ex-soldier who had returned from serving in Afghanistan.Although a press release issued at the time referred to Home Office funding, no mention was made of the involvement of the OSCT or RICU, nor was there any reference in it to Prevent.The Freedom of Information request has been made by Faisal Qureshi, a Manchester-based film researcher, who argues that the secrecy surrounding RICU's operations is counter-productive, and that the lack of public scrutiny of covert government funding of the arts may result in the money being misused."The use of drama in tackling radicalisation is an area that has not been sufficiently examined and it's of interest for researchers to assess how effective a tool it has been."Qureshi made his request more than two years ago, during which time the Home Office disclosed some material, but continues to withhold the more sensitive information.The request is not being supported by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which oversees the UK Freedom of Information Act.In submissions to the Information Tribunal during Qureshi's appeal, the ICO said that it accepts "that there is a strong public interest in transparency about Home Office involvement in dramatic programmes not broadcast under the Home Office's banner: the Commissioner recognises thatIt added, though, that these concerns were outweighted by the need for an effective counter-terrorism strategy that helps stop people being "drawn into terrorism or extremism".In submissions to the hearing, the Home Office said the radio drama was a key part of the Prevent programme, which forms part of the government's counter-terrorism strategy.Sarah Moore, a RICU official, told the hearing that the question of whether to acknowledge Home Office involvement in similar projects was addressed on a case-by-case basis.She added that she believed the messages being communicated would be less credible if the government was known to be behind them.The tribunal's decision is expected to be handed down in a few weeks' time.