From 'conservatives' vs 'liberals', pro-mass migration vs anti-immigration, Islam vs the West, and even men vs women, Western society appears to be in a state of increasing social conflict.Beyond the often legitimate rationale for holding these positions lie foundational and deep psychological differences between human beings, but is it possible that 'someone' is deliberately exploiting them, ultimately against the interests of all?Joe & Niall also discuss US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo's speech in Cairo, in which he announced a brand new US foreign policy for the Middle East. How different is it from the Obama administration's?01:13:45