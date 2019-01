© Reuters



"We continue to work closely with the Met Police to respond to reports of drones at Heathrow. Based on standard operating procedures, working with Air Traffic Control and the Met Police, we have resumed departures out of Heathrow following a short suspension. We continue to monitor this situation and apologise to any passengers that were affected by this disruption."

"I could see, I'd say around 300 feet up, very bright, stationary flashing red and green lights, over the Harmondsworth area. I could tell it was a drone - these things have got quite distinctive lights - not a helicopter.



"The lights were very close together. It was a very clear night and the object was stationary, it was turning very, very slightly. I could see it very clearly, I'd say for about four to five minutes."

'Heightened awareness'

Departures at Heathrow were temporarily stopped after a drone was reported to have been sighted. Flights from the west London airport resumed about an hour after police said a drone had been seen. A Heathrow spokeswoman had saidwhich saw thousands of people stranded when drones were sighted.The spokeswoman said:The Metropolitan Police said they received reports of a drone sighting near Heathrow at about 17:05 GMT.Before the confirmation flights had resumed, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said he was in contact with the airport about the drone sighting, and had spoken to the home secretary and defence secretary.BBC cameraman Martin Roberts said he was driving on the M25 past Heathrow airport at about 17:45 GMT when he saw what he believes was a drone.Travel expert Simon Calder saidhe told the BBC.Mr Calder said Heathrow had measures in place intended to prevent this kind of incident. "Heathrow told me that they had actually provided equipment and personnel to help their big rival Gatwick out during the drone event," he said.And it was announced this week thatJohn Grant, industry advisor to air travel data specialists OAG, told the BBC it was "almost inevitable" after what happened at Gatwick that there would be "a heightened state of awareness and these types of incidents could possibly reoccur".