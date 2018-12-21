Terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has launched a new propaganda campaign against the West, threatening US & EU cities with drones, in a new poster prompted by the travel chaos at London's Gatwick Airport.Attached is the tagline: "Sender: The Islamic State."The airport finally reopened on Friday morning after the runway had been closed for more than 24 hours.The Guardian reports that police have identified "persons of interest" in the hunt for the drone operator. There were reports earlier on Friday that an 'eco-warrior' could be behind the incident. According to the Telegraph, Whitehall sources said police were investigating the possibility of a 'lone wolf eco-terrorist' being responsible for the drones.It comes as the British Airline Pilots' Association claims that their worries over the incident have not been eased, adding they are not aware of any special advice that has been given to pilots flying in or out of Gatwick.They say they are "extremely concerned at the risk of a drone collision" and understand that"detection and tracking equipment has been installed around the perimeter of Gatwick."Asked by BBC Radio 4 if a foreign power could be responsible, Grayling replied: "We genuinely don't know who it is or what the motivation was. I think it's unlikely to be but at the moment I'm not ruling out anything."