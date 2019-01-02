© PA Real Life

An ex-vegan who suffered an infection after being bitten by a spider now ONLY eats meat.Sylwia Tabor from Sacramento, California, was out camping in July 2017 when she was bitten on the ankle, which caused her to come out in small pimples on her body and her flesh began to rot away.She said: "I didn't think much of it at first. It was only a small bite on my ankle."But in late August, I developed this pimple in my groin area, which over the next days grew and grew until it was about the size of my hand."She said: "Because I was on lots of antibiotics, which kills all of the good bacteria in your gut that you need to digest things, my stomach was in a mess again and I was feeling terrible, like I was during the worst times of my veganism.Sylwia had become a vegan in 2008 but packed it in just three years later, claiming it had mad her weak and even caused her to break two ribs while moving a box.She then moved back onto a more balanced diet of meat and vegetables, up until the fateful camping trip.She hasn't looked back and even claims she's 'healthier' now than when she was a vegan.She said: "I just feel so much better than I ever have done, even when I was eating a normal diet."For the people who think it might be unusual, I would say just give it a try because it may really help you feel better in yourself."And though she originally became a vegan in part because of the ethical concerns, she says she makes sure she knows where her meat is coming from.