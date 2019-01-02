Sylwia Tabor from Sacramento, California, was out camping in July 2017 when she was bitten on the ankle, which caused her to come out in small pimples on her body and her flesh began to rot away.
She said: "I didn't think much of it at first. It was only a small bite on my ankle.
"But in late August, I developed this pimple in my groin area, which over the next days grew and grew until it was about the size of my hand."
As the problem began to spread across her body Sylwia had be rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis (NF) and underwent a three-hour operation to stop the disease from spreading even further.
Sylwia had to have a skin graft on her stomach to replace the skin that had been eaten away as a result of the illness.
But it wasn't only her exterior that had been affected, over the following months Sylwia says she found it almost impossible to eat anything without coming out in rashes and suffering from diarrhoea.
She said: "Because I was on lots of antibiotics, which kills all of the good bacteria in your gut that you need to digest things, my stomach was in a mess again and I was feeling terrible, like I was during the worst times of my veganism.
Sylwia had become a vegan in 2008 but packed it in just three years later, claiming it had mad her weak and even caused her to break two ribs while moving a box.
She then moved back onto a more balanced diet of meat and vegetables, up until the fateful camping trip.
After a mate joked that she should start a 'carnivore diet', in January 2018 she tested it out and began eating just rare steak or offal.
She claimed: "The more I looked into it, the more I discovered that meat eating is the most efficient way of absorbing nutrients, far more so than when you add carbohydrates and vegetables into the mix."
She hasn't looked back and even claims she's 'healthier' now than when she was a vegan.
Note the scare quotes around 'healthier'. She couldn't possibly be healthier on an all-meat diet so we'll condescendingly stick quotes around it so everyone knows she's crazy.
She said: "I just feel so much better than I ever have done, even when I was eating a normal diet.
"For the people who think it might be unusual, I would say just give it a try because it may really help you feel better in yourself."
And though she originally became a vegan in part because of the ethical concerns, she says she makes sure she knows where her meat is coming from.
Sylwia said: "I source my own meat from a local farmer. I know that it is coming from a good place, so the ethical concerns that I had before don't worry me anymore.
"Vegetables and seeds - which were for a long time my only food source, are actually anti-nutrients, compounds which if eaten excessively interfere with your gut absorbing what it needs. And that definitely affected me in the long-run."
Sounds like Sylwia found the healing power of the carnivore diet through rather unconventional means. But none the less, it sounds like she's done her research and is aware now that it's actually a superior means of nourishing oneself. It's great that she's been able to come back from the brink of a health catastrophe by taking a step few would dare to take.
