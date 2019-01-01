© Pixabay

Police in Lexington, Kentucky have shared their tearful selfies after a donut truck caught fire and had its sweet, delicious cargo destroyed.The driver of the Krispy Kreme donut truck noticed smoke billowing from his vehicle in south-east Lexington on New Year's Eve. Nobody was hurt in the resulting blaze, which was captured on video by a passing motorist.While the fire was soon extinguished, nobody seemed to be more heartbroken than Lexington's boys in blue.The photos touched the hearts of police officers across America, who shared their messages of support."In this line of work," one wrote, "some things can't be unseen. My thoughts are with @lexkypolice officers in this time of tragedy."