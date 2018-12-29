© Bulan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office

Two people died and 4 were declared missing after a landslide occurred in Barangay Osiao, Sorsogon City on SaturdayThe province's disaster-mitigation office identified those killed as Gilbert Desunia and Gerald Despabiladeras.Those who remain missing at the time this story was posted were Dominador Esquivel, Leonel Diaz, Magno Diaz, and Franklin Olavere.Meanwhile, four were admitted at the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital — Mark Diolata, John Carlo Lorill, John Robert Marcaida, and Arjay Dulpina.