© Amir Cohen / Reuters



Israeli PM and acting defense chief Benjamin Netanyahu has praised the capabilities of his air force a day after IDF jets endangered two civilian flights while carrying out Christmas Day strikes against 'Iranian targets' in Syria.Netanyahu told cadets at a graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Air Force Base, noting that the air force's unmatched potential allows them to reach areas "near and far, very far."While singing the praises to the "special capabilities" of his country's airborne forces and arsenals that can destroy any target, Netanyahu did not directly comment on the latest strikes in Syria.On the evening of Christmas Day, six Israeli F-16 fighter jets used two civilian flights as cover to strike a logistics compound on the outskirts of Damascus from Lebanese airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday. Thus, during the assault, the Syrian military was forced to restrict the use of air defense systems and radio jamming capabilities to avert a possible tragedy. Despite that advantage, only two of the sixteen Israeli-launched laser-guided bombs reached their targets, wounding three people, while the rest were intercepted.While a potential tragedy involving civilian jets was averted on Tuesday,At the time of the disaster, Israel's F-16s were using the surveillance plane as cover during their raid against alleged 'Iranian targets' in Syria.Yet, despite a record of reckless actions, Netanyahu remains committed to fighting the "Iranian military entrenchment in Syria," by countering the threat "vigorously and continuously," even through the holiday season.