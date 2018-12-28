Puppet Masters
Psycho Netanyahu applauds IDF's reckless endangerment of civilian airline passengers in Christmas air raid on Syria
RT
Thu, 27 Dec 2018 00:19 UTC
"We are standing steadfast on our red lines in Syria and everywhere else," Netanyahu told cadets at a graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Air Force Base, noting that the air force's unmatched potential allows them to reach areas "near and far, very far."
While singing the praises to the "special capabilities" of his country's airborne forces and arsenals that can destroy any target, Netanyahu did not directly comment on the latest strikes in Syria. He also failed to respond to the criticism of the Russian military which earlier had accused the Israeli air force of directly endangering two civilian flights over Damascus and the Lebanese capital Beirut during Tuesday night's raid.
On the evening of Christmas Day, six Israeli F-16 fighter jets used two civilian flights as cover to strike a logistics compound on the outskirts of Damascus from Lebanese airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday. Thus, during the assault, the Syrian military was forced to restrict the use of air defense systems and radio jamming capabilities to avert a possible tragedy. Despite that advantage, only two of the sixteen Israeli-launched laser-guided bombs reached their targets, wounding three people, while the rest were intercepted.
While a potential tragedy involving civilian jets was averted on Tuesday, similar decoy tactics by Israel already led to horrific consequences back in September, when Syrian air defense units struck a Russian Il-20 plane, killing all 15 crew on board. At the time of the disaster, Israel's F-16s were using the surveillance plane as cover during their raid against alleged 'Iranian targets' in Syria.
Yet, despite a record of reckless actions, Netanyahu remains committed to fighting the "Iranian military entrenchment in Syria," by countering the threat "vigorously and continuously," even through the holiday season.
Comment: Early on, Israel was celebrating the possibility that senior Hezbollah officials had been injured or killed by the Israeli strike, but the report proved later to be false, as reported by Sputnik. RFE/RL later claimed that three Syrian soldiers had been injured, but offered no further details. The majority of the Israeli missiles were shot down, but two did land in Syrian territory.
Israel continued to crow about its hit on an alleged Iranian weapons depot, offering satellite photos.
Israeli company ImageSat International has published a series of satellite images allegedly showing the extent of the damage from Wednesday's Israeli airstrike on Syria.Syria has gone on to claim that Israel launched the air strikes with the support of the US:
The company claims that the images indicate that a 900-square meter (8,000 square foot) storage facility near Damascus was completely destroyed, while an international airport in the Syrian capital was allegedly never targeted.
Iran has repeatedly insisted that its forces maintain an exclusively advisory role in Syria, denying any plans to establish a permanent military presence in the country.
1.5-Hour Long Israeli Airstrike on Syria
Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out a 1.5-hour long attack on Syria, with the majority of the Israeli missiles being intercepted by Syrian air defences.
SANA claimed that the Israeli missiles were launched from Lebanese airspace and that the attack left three servicemen injured, and damaged an ammunition depot.
Gen. Maj. Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, for his part, stated that six Israeli F-16 fighter jets directly threatened two civilian planes when conducting the airstrike, something that was confirmed by Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Youssef Fenianos.
Syria's Foreign Ministry said in a letter to the United Nations on Wednesday that Israel's missile attack on Damascus and its suburbs is an evidence of unlimited support that Washington gives to Tel Aviv.Israel's military has so far refused to comment on its reprehensible use of civilian passenger planes as cover for the attack:
"Syria underlines that Israel's continuous aggressive policy is possible due to the unlimited and consistent support of the American administration," reads the statement.
The ministry added that Israeli attacks seek to drag out the Syrian conflict and boost the morale of terrorist groups that confront Bashar al-Assad's government. Damascus also called on the UN to take steps against Israil in order to prevent such incidents in the future.
Lebanon, for its part, announced that it would send a complaint to the UN Security Council against Israel over its invasion in the country's airspace to attack Syria.
"There was an agreement that Lebanon will file an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council against Israel and will take a decision that will protect Lebanon and [its] citizens," said Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Youssef Fenianos.
'Treacherous': Israeli air force used Syrian civilian airliners as cover for Christmas Day attack on Damascus
[T]he Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the IDF jets flew in to firing position - just as two civilian passenger airliners were in the air preparing for their landings into both Beirut and Damascus airports.
As a result, Syrian military defense units did not deploy its surface-to-air missiles and electronic jamming "to prevent a tragedy" and instead allowed Damascus air traffic control divert one of its passenger flights to an emergency destination at Khmeimim in Latakia.
Israel's IDF would have been fully aware of these passenger airline flights, and therefore would have specifically chosen this exact position and timing in order to carry out their air operation against Syria. Based on this, one can logically conclude then that the IDF placed those civilian flight in danger, and that the Israeli military used those civilian airline flights as cover to increase their odds of executing a successful military airstrike.
Had the Syrian military not hesitated, and engaged the initial Israeli bogey - and accidentally hit one of the passenger airliners the IDF was using as cover - the international outrage would have been substantial, with the western media most certainly blaming 'the Assad Regime' and 'Putin's Russia' for the 'humanitarian tragedy.' It's possible that an incident would have been enough to prompt renewed calls for the US forces to remain in Syria - effectively reversing the announcement made by President Trump last week to withdraw US troops from their illegal occupation on northeastern Syria. Whether this was the Israeli motive for carrying out such a risky move is uncertain, but yesterday's reckless incident by Israel follows a familiar and disturbing pattern of using other country's aircraft as cover in order bait Syria's air defenses to hit the wrong targets while conveniently concealing their own visibility on their enemy's radar systems.
