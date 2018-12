© File Photo IDF Spokesperson's Unit



"the probability (of the report) is very low," adding that "we're trying to piece the picture together, with the official Israel remaining silent. We're trying to understand what's been attacked and what were the results of the attack. We're relying on statements from the Syrians and leaks for the Department of Defense."

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the airstrike in Syria attributed to Israel "directly endangered" two civilian flights.The ministry did not specify which flights had been threatened but saidIt added thatA Defense Ministry spokesman said theMeanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alluded to Israel's activity in the north, saying Israel will not allow an Iranian entrenchment in Syria. "We will act against it vigorously and continuously including during the current period," he said at an Israel Air Force graduation ceremony."In the history of the Middle East, there has never been aerial activity such as this. Aircraft ascend and descend, take off and land, and reach arenas both near and far, very far."Lebanon's Foreign Ministry responded to the alleged Israeli air raids later on Wednesday, saying the strikes posed a danger to commercial air traffic that could have caused a major civil aviation disaster.the foreign ministry said in a statement.west of Syria's capital city of Damascus from Lebanese airspace, Syrian state media reported Tuesday. According to reports,in the attack which targeted Hezbollah depots.A report in the American weekly Newsweek saidCiting a Department of Defense source familiar with the details of the attack via senior Israeli representatives, the report said Israeli aircrafts struck a few minutes after the officials had gotten on board a plane to Iran However, former director of Israeli Military Intelligence, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin said on Wednesday it is unlikely Israeli had directly struck Hezbollah officials.Speaking on Israeli army radio, Yadlin saidAlthough Russia and Israel established a system to avoid friction between Israeli aircraft operating in Syria and Russian military planes in the area, a Russian aircraft was downed by Syrian anti-aircraft missiles during an Israeli airstrike in September. The Russians blamed Israel for the mishaps, a claim that Israel vigorously denied. Russia announced it had delivered the S-300 air defense system to Syria in October following the incident.