Ski areas in the Alps are breathing a sigh of relief after one of the best late-autumns of the decade has enabled most of the region's leading areas to open all (or most) of their groomed ski runs for the busy Christmas - New Year period.Images are from Les Contamines in the French Alps on Christmas Day.The news is not all good however. It has been warmer than most would like bringing rain at resort level for many ski centres along with wet snow to lower slopes and an unstable off-piste snowpack with high avalanche risk off the groomed runs.But set against this the positivesThe autumns of 2014 to 2016 were particularly warm and dry causing problems for many resorts opening much terrain for Christmas skiers.Elsewhere there's been less snow in the Dolomites and Pyrenees and bases are more in the 20-50cm bracket so far, but here too large areas of groomed slopes are open thanks to snowmaking efforts.Conditions are looking relatively calm over the coming week with no further large snowfalls expected now until the New year.